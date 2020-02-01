Global  

Outraged 'Coach Dave' wants to sue NFL for trillions over 'pornographic' Super Bowl halftime show

CTV News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Far-right Christian conservative commentator Dave Daubenmire says he wants to sue the NFL for 'trillions' because of J.Lo and Shakira's halftime show.
 After the Super Bowl Halftime show, Billboard is reporting songs by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shot up by a thousand percent.

