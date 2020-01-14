Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump hotels charge Secret Service staff $650 a night

Trump hotels charge Secret Service staff $650 a night

Independent Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump's company charges the Secret Service for the rooms agents use while protecting him at his luxury properties - billing US taxpayers at rates as high as $650 (£500) per night, according to federal records and people who have seen receipts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms

Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms 00:59

 The Washington Post reported on Secret Service expenses at Trump properties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Security checkpoints in Mar-a-Lago taken seriously [Video]Security checkpoints in Mar-a-Lago taken seriously

Secret service coordinates the security of the checkpoints with the sheriff and local police and they take the road blocks very seriously.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:07Published

Viral Secret Service Photo Shows Mascot Being Screened At Game Trump Attended [Video]Viral Secret Service Photo Shows Mascot Being Screened At Game Trump Attended

A Secret Service photo shows a mascot being screened.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Secret Service has paid rates as high as $650 a night for rooms at Trump’s properties

President Donald Trump has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with his own government. Trump’s company says it charges only...
Seattle Times

Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal

Minutes after the Senate formally voted to acquit President Trump, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

denver_rose

Barb RT @Johny_GT: Like Daddy, a liar & grifter: “If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free,” (Eric)Trump said. BULLSHIT!!!!! h… 28 seconds ago

oyeyemi808

Oyeyemi Egunlade RT @FieldRoamer: Trump hotels charge Secret Service up to $650 per night while protecting him: report | TheHill https://t.co/6aJ0UXoelU 2 minutes ago

FieldRoamer

FieldRoamer Trump hotels charge Secret Service up to $650 per night while protecting him: report | TheHill https://t.co/6aJ0UXoelU 2 minutes ago

EvanParkMilesW1

this account kills Fascists Impeachable offense no. 1425 https://t.co/oBnuEMudBR 2 minutes ago

TedJoy71

Ted Joy❌ RT @RealLadyJustice: ALL hotels charge for government protection agencies when traveling. How much did Secret Service pay while Obama was a… 2 minutes ago

familydisaster

#Coronavirus #globalhotspots #weather RT @thehill: Trump hotels charge Secret Service up to $650 per night while protecting him: report https://t.co/9ZbEclvpev https://t.co/OQnN… 2 minutes ago

st8toutaUSA

Barbara wa Trump hotels charge Secret Service up to $650 per night while protecting him: report https://t.co/vJGOASeWr8 3 minutes ago

NoMorePolitical

AllAboutTruth Lets not forget the accommodations are free. $650 is cheap for protection. Trump hotels charge Secret Service… https://t.co/tSKbOLDl0f 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.