Pangolins are possible coronavirus hosts, scientists say

Pangolin meat is considered a delicacy in China and they are one of the most trafficked animals in the world.



Recent related news from verified sources Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the only scaly mammals, which are prized...

WorldNews 15 hours ago



Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link Independent scientists questioned research on Friday that suggested that the outbreak of coronavirus disease spreading from China might have passed from bats to...

Reuters 11 hours ago Also reported by • FOXNews.com

You Might Like

Tweets about this