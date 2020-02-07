Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pangolins are possible coronavirus hosts, scientists say

Pangolins are possible coronavirus hosts, scientists say

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Pangolin meat is considered a delicacy in China and they are one of the most trafficked animals in the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus hostThe deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the only scaly mammals, which are prized...
WorldNews

Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link

Independent scientists questioned research on Friday that suggested that the outbreak of coronavirus disease spreading from China might have passed from bats to...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.