Ireland election outcome difficult to forecast

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Ireland's Green Party, likely to be a kingmaker after Saturday's election, would re-introduce an aviation tax opposed by Ryanair and push two megaprojects to cut carbon emissions if it enters government, leader Eamon Ryan said in an interview this week.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Ireland election: Waiting to see doctor tops voter concerns

Ireland election: Waiting to see doctor tops voter concerns 02:49

 As Ireland gears up for a snap general election this weekend, addressing inequality and complexity of the country's healthcare system has emerged as the number one priority for voters.

President Michael D Higgins votes in Irish General Election [Video]President Michael D Higgins votes in Irish General Election

Irish President Michael D Higgins has cast his vote in the country's General Election. Mr Higgins was accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins to vote at a polling station in St Mary's Hospital in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Irish election: the view from ayslum seekers caught in Ireland's direct provision [Video]Irish election: the view from ayslum seekers caught in Ireland's direct provision

Irish election: the view from ayslum seekers caught in Ireland's direct provision

Credit: Euronews English


Ireland’s general election result delayed

Ireland’s final General Election results will be delayed after the death of a candidate.
Belfast Telegraph

Factbox: Who's who in Ireland's national election

Ireland votes in a national election on Saturday. Here are the main parties and their leaders:
Reuters


