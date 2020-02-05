Global  

First Canadian coronavirus evacuees land in Ontario

Reuters India Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A plane from Wuhan, China carrying an initial group of 176 Canadian evacuees from the coronavirus epidemic landed at Trenton air force base in Ontario early on Friday.
News video: One Child With Fever Hospitalized After Coronavirus Evacuees Land At Travis Air Force Base

One Child With Fever Hospitalized After Coronavirus Evacuees Land At Travis Air Force Base 04:03

 Juliette Goodrich reports on group of coronavirus evacuees from China arriving at Travis AFB early Wednesday (2-5-2020)

