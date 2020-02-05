First Canadian coronavirus evacuees land in Ontario

A plane carrying an initial 176 Canadian evacuees from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China landed at an air force base in Ontario early on...

Under quarantine: what life will be like at CFB Trenton for evacuees from Wuhan The evacuees from Wuhan expected to arrive in Canada Friday face two weeks of isolation, as they are confined to their assigned motel rooms on a Canadian Forces...

CTV News 21 hours ago



