Trump administration buys access to cellphone location data amid immigration crackdown

Independent Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Federal officials are reportedly using the data trove to implement the administration's border and immigration policies
A surge in asylum-seekers meets a U.S. crackdown [Video]A surge in asylum-seekers meets a U.S. crackdown

In the summer of 2019, U.S. immigration officials found themselves caught between a ballooning number of Central American families seeking asylum at the border, and a Trump administration demanding a..

New York threatens to sue Trump administration over access to traveler programs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday threatened to sue the Trump administration over its decision to restrict New Yorkers' access to some programs that allow...
Reuters

Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown

Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown· The Trump administration has purchased access to millions of smartphone users' location data and is using it for immigration enforcement, according to a...
Business Insider

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 First, they come for the undocumented. Then, they come for you. Trump administration bought access to cellphone d… https://t.co/DjbnH0sGeU 2 days ago

GraspTheTruth

Rebecca RT @Independent: Trump administration buys access to cellphone location data amid immigration crackdown https://t.co/a5qTfruvoD 3 days ago

jocowboys87

Joanne🆘🌊🌊 RT @AnthonyJoyner44: Trump administration buys access to cellphone location data amid immigration crackdown #Topbuzz https://t.co/jEMbCDo9Ts 3 days ago

AnthonyJoyner44

Anthony Joyner✍️ Trump administration buys access to cellphone location data amid immigration crackdown #Topbuzz https://t.co/jEMbCDo9Ts 3 days ago

kooch54

John Makuch Corrupt Trump administration bought access to cellphone database to target immigrants, report says https://t.co/Jd3PNYlzNE 3 days ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump administration bought access to cellphone database to target immigrants, report says https://t.co/OsFGDUiM6u https://t.co/Kjpurgm9mx 3 days ago

fotogem

Jewel Shears Trump administration bought access to cellphone database to target immigrants, report says https://t.co/hWy3bpEl1P via @Yahoo 3 days ago

