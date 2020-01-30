Global  

Failed Prosecutions: Donald Trump Survives The Senate – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Never undertake a prosecution unless you have good grounds, and prospects, for a solid conviction.  In the case against President Donald Trump, there was never a serious prospect that the Senate would cool sufficiently to give the Democrats the votes necessary to affirm vote of impeachment in the House.  The GOP remains very...
 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

President Trump Takes Victory Lap [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Trump’s Former AG Jeff Sessions, Now Running for AL Senate, Attacks Bolton for Setting ‘Dangerous Precedent’ of Disloyalty

Trump’s Former AG Jeff Sessions, Now Running for AL Senate, Attacks Bolton for Setting ‘Dangerous Precedent’ of DisloyaltyFormer Attorney General Jeff Sessions, actively defending his former boss, President Donald Trump, in his Senate trial for abuse of power, posted a series of...
Futile plea from impeachment leader: 'Find the courage' to convict Trump

Preaching to posterity With the expected acquittal arranged for Wednesday, opposing advocates in President Donald Trump's Senate trial crafted their closing...
