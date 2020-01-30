Global  

Panic buying empties store shelves in Hong Kong

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
While officials insist quarantine won't disrupt the flow of goods from mainland China, shoppers aren't taking chances.
News video: Store labels instruct Hongkongers to only buy certain amount of goods amid coronavirus outbreak

Store labels instruct Hongkongers to only buy certain amount of goods amid coronavirus outbreak 07:23

 Panic buying sees this store in Hong Kong label certain shelves instructing customers to only buy a certain amount as locals fear the coronavirus outbreak will send them into lockdown.

Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles [Video]Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles

Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published


Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong KongHong Kong (AFP) Jan 30, 2020 Long queues form at pharmacies and crowds of panic-buyers strip supermarket shelves in Hong Kong as fears spread through the...
Terra Daily

Virus impact: Panic-buying of essentials in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Barren supermarket shelves and signs reading “out of stock.” Widespread panic-buying of essentials such as toilet rolls and rice has hit...
Seattle Times

