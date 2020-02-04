Global  

Ex-financier gets 9 months in college admissions scandal

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of a top investment company, on Friday received the harshest sentence of any of the parents caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal. Hodge, 62, of Laguna Beach, California, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to nine months in prison, and ordered to pay […]
