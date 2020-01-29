Global  

What Would It Take To Make Electric Vehicle Charging 'Comprehensive'?

Friday, 7 February 2020
What Would It Take To Make Electric Vehicle Charging 'Comprehensive'?Watch VideoU.S. Reps. Andy Levin and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to make travel by electric car as viable as any gasoline-powered trip. They've introduced a bill to do it: the Electric Vehicle Freedom Act.

"A bold proposal to create a national network of publicly available high-speed chargers along our nation's highway...
News video: Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out

Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out 02:17

 Three known car makers Tata, MG and Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its electric vehicle concept at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the second consecutive edition of Auto Expo wherein the vehicle manufacturer has unveiled a concept electric vehicle. Maruti Suzuki showcased the concept Futuro-e electric SUV...

