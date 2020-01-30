Appeals Court Dismisses Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against President
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Watch VideoA federal appeals court has unanimously dismissed an anti-corruption lawsuit against President Donald Trump that was filed by more than 200 congressional Democrats.
The lawsuit argues he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause because foreign governments spent money at this luxury hotel in Washington, D.C.,...
