Appeals Court Dismisses Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against President

Newsy Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Appeals Court Dismisses Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against PresidentWatch VideoA federal appeals court has unanimously dismissed an anti-corruption lawsuit against President Donald Trump that was filed by more than 200 congressional Democrats. 

The lawsuit argues he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause because foreign governments spent money at this luxury hotel in Washington, D.C.,...
 The court said the plaintiffs — in this case, congressional Democrats — didn&apos;t have the authority to sue on behalf of all of Congress.

Recent related news

Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S....
Appeals court orders Arizona to pay $1.4 million fine in prison health care lawsuit

Arizona must pay a $1.4 million fine because of the state's continued problems with inmate health care, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.  
