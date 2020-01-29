National Newswatch Kenney encouraging John Baird to run for Conservative leadership https://t.co/lFetFNKc2I 49 seconds ago Arlen Ridley Kenney encouraging John Baird to run for Conservative leadership https://t.co/KLHE8Lai1h Still looking for member… https://t.co/o28UTKaLNy 15 minutes ago Rachel Aiello RT @CTVNews: Kenney encouraging John Baird to run for Conservative leadership https://t.co/rw7k92fhJJ 35 minutes ago CTV News Kenney encouraging John Baird to run for Conservative leadership https://t.co/rw7k92fhJJ 52 minutes ago Althia Raj RT @CBCKatie: Video here -- Premier Jason Kenney is encouraging former cabinet minister John Baird to jump into the Conservative leadership… 2 hours ago Katie Simpson Video here -- Premier Jason Kenney is encouraging former cabinet minister John Baird to jump into the Conservative… https://t.co/37KqiSENW3 4 hours ago