Trudeau visits Africa as part of push for Canadian seat on UN Security Council

CTV News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to bring some star power from the sports world to his game plan in Africa this week, as he pursues support for a seat for Canada on the powerful United Nations Security Council.
Trudeau launches a charm campaign in Africa to win a Security Council seat. Will it work?

Canada has invested about two million dollars in its campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is investing more than a...
CBC.ca

Raptors team president joins Trudeau on African search for UN Security Council votes

He was a key force behind the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship win. Now, team president Masai Ujiri has been enlisted to help Canada win a very different...
CBC.ca

bevrobertson3

b.robertson @raycarr4 @LP_LaPresse Part Time Drama Teacher and PM #Trudeau visits #Africa #AfricanUnion Summit. 4 hours ago

