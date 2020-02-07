Global  

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump

Friday, 7 February 2020
Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President TrumpWatch VideoRepublican Joe Walsh ended his long-shot bid to defeat President Trump. It comes after he got only 1% of the vote in the Iowa GOP caucuses.

I am ending my candidacy for President of the United States. Look, I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican calling out this...
News video: Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump

 Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh ended his White House bid but but vowed his fight against President Trump isn&apos;t over.

Former congressman Walsh ends 2020 GOP bid against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that...
Joe Walsh Ends Republican Primary Challenge Against Trump: 'No One Can Defeat Him'


