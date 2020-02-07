Former Rep. Joe Walsh Ends GOP Primary Challenge to President Trump

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoRepublican Joe Walsh ended his long-shot bid to defeat President Trump. It comes after he got only 1% of the vote in the Iowa GOP caucuses.



I am ending my candidacy for President of the United States. Look, I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican calling out this... Watch VideoRepublican Joe Walsh ended his long-shot bid to defeat President Trump. It comes after he got only 1% of the vote in the Iowa GOP caucuses.I am ending my candidacy for President of the United States. Look, I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican calling out this 👓 View full article

