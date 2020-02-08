Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Who Helped Terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan Escape? – OpEd

Who Helped Terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan Escape? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
It was The Sunday Guardian, which on January 18, first broke the news that former Tehreek e Taliban (TTP) and Jamaat ul Ahrar (JA) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan who was being kept under detention by the Pakistan army had escaped.

But since there was no mention of this ‘breaking news’ in the Pakistani media, this report...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.