Embassy Protectors Won’t Be Able To Tell The Jury Guaido Isn’t President Or Mention International Law – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
On February 4, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a ruling on what the jurors will be allowed to be told in the trial of the Embassy Protectors scheduled to begin on February 11. She granted most of the government’s requests to prevent the jury from hearing important facts about the case, leaving the protectors with little in...
