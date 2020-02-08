Prejudential: Black America And The Presidents – OpEd Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

US presidents range from very bad to less bad, but none were “good” for Black people – including the first Black one.



Ten of the first twelve presidents of the United States were slave holders. This is just one of many historical facts that this columnist discovered while researching and writing Prejudential: Black...

0

