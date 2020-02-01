Turnout on the list Iowa Democrats’ caucus disappointments
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats are recovering from a number of disappointments after Monday’s Iowa caucuses, though one has received less attention than the others. About 176,000 Iowans attended their precinct caucuses, a slight uptick from 2016 but fewer than expected. The number is certain to rattle Democrats who are banking on high […]
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Friday gave an update on the state’s beleaguered caucus vote count, announcing a deadline extension for Presidential campaigns to file a recanvass or recount request.
On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie..
