Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Turnout on the list Iowa Democrats’ caucus disappointments

Turnout on the list Iowa Democrats’ caucus disappointments

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats are recovering from a number of disappointments after Monday’s Iowa caucuses, though one has received less attention than the others. About 176,000 Iowans attended their precinct caucuses, a slight uptick from 2016 but fewer than expected. The number is certain to rattle Democrats who are banking on high […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party

Iowa 'will extend deadline' to file for recount -Iowa Democratic Party 01:18

 Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Friday gave an update on the state’s beleaguered caucus vote count, announcing a deadline extension for Presidential campaigns to file a recanvass or recount request.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg [Video]Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg

President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass [Video]Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass

On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger

- Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan TodayCNABusiness Insider

Record Turnout Expected To Strain Iowa Caucus Sites

Democrats are expecting record turnout for this year's Iowa caucuses. While it's a sign of how motivated party faithful are, it also presents a logistical...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeriwinkleDsgns

Babs *of the dregs* InFlyOverKzoo Maybe they're realizing the Dems are a hopeless case https://t.co/lsEBgL978A 1 minute ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Low turnout among the disappointments from Iowa’s caucuses https://t.co/1i7BsgIgX8 25 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Low turnout among the disappointments from Iowa’s caucuses https://t.co/tJEuXYgLsI 32 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "Turnout on the List Iowa Democrats' Caucus Disappointments" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/t9D7jwniCw 36 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Turnout on the list Iowa Democrats' caucus disappointments https://t.co/2BUhTfBRMi 36 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Turnout on the list Iowa Democrats’ caucus disappointments https://t.co/x66qrpa4Tm 50 minutes ago

jeanettevisser7

jeanette visser RT @moderatemikelee: @thehill Also Just in: Dems know Trump has beat them on every issue. Yesterday they had to add listen to his long list… 2 days ago

moderatemikelee

Mike Lee @thehill Also Just in: Dems know Trump has beat them on every issue. Yesterday they had to add listen to his long l… https://t.co/eaWHbNB4i1 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.