Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > These UAE teenagers lead the fight against climate change

These UAE teenagers lead the fight against climate change

Khaleej Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Teens from various schools in the UAE are running micro campaigns within their schools and communities to positively impact the environment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The steaks are too high: EU considers introduction of 'meat tax' to fight climate change [Video]The steaks are too high: EU considers introduction of 'meat tax' to fight climate change

The steaks are too high: EU considers introduction of 'meat tax' to fight climate change

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:59Published

Russian polar bear has been unveiled at a Yorkshire wildlife park [Video]Russian polar bear has been unveiled at a Yorkshire wildlife park

England's only polar bear colony got a new arrival today - in the form of a 12-year-old male weighing half a ton.Rasputin the Russian bear had to leave his former home in the south of France after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MENAFN

MENAFN Business These UAE teenagers lead the fight against climate change https://t.co/xs3sjQ5W2X https://t.co/F81P8vprB1 2 hours ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times These UAE teenagers lead the fight against climate change https://t.co/ZADfm19bUm 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.