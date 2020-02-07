Global  

Botswana to auction elephant hunting licences

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
*Gaborone:* Botswana, home to the world's largest elephant population, on Friday was set to hold its first major auction for trophy elephant hunting quotas since scrapping a hunting ban last year. The sale will be conducted by a local firm from the premises of the Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism in the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Botswana to hold auction of elephant hunting licences

President Masisi fends off criticism of his government's decision, saying it will not threaten the elephant population.
Al Jazeera

Botswana auctions permits to hunt elephants to ease human-wildlife conflict

Botswana auctions permits to hunt elephants to ease human-wildlife conflictJOHANNESBURG - Botswana will auction licences on Friday to hunt a total of 70 elephants in seven districts, the first such hunting to take place since President...
WorldNews

