Donald Trump celebrates acquittal by blasting 'horrible, vicious' Democrats
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () *Washington:* A combative President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal in the gruelling impeachment trial by launching a tirade against the Democrats, saying, "they want to destroy our country." A day after he was acquitted by the ruling Republican Party-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges ¿ abuse of power and...
"This is really not a news conference, it's not a speech. It's not anything. It's just we're sort of - it's a celebration," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, before holding up the Washington Post newspaper with a front-page story on his impeachment acquittal.