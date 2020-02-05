Donald Trump celebrates acquittal by blasting 'horrible, vicious' Democrats

Global  

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
*Washington:* A combative President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal in the gruelling impeachment trial by launching a tirade against the Democrats, saying, "they want to destroy our country." A day after he was acquitted by the ruling Republican Party-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges ¿ abuse of power and...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House 00:57

 "This is really not a news conference, it's not a speech. It's not anything. It's just we're sort of - it's a celebration," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, before holding up the Washington Post newspaper with a front-page story on his impeachment acquittal.

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer [Video]Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg [Video]Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg

President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published


Trump celebrates acquittal, denounces 'vicious' opponents in post-impeachment insult blitz

Trump celebrates acquittal, denounces 'vicious' opponents in post-impeachment insult blitz
euronews

Donald Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal by taunting Democrats with video

President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on two articles of impeachment by taunting Democrats with a video on Twitter.
USATODAY.com


4261830b

Carter RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump apologized to his family for having to go through a ‘phony, rotten deal,’ in a speech celebrating his a… 1 hour ago

rkcctx

Randall Kochanski RT @kat2020maga: TIME TO PARTY 🎊🎉👏🏻 America celebrates the TOTAL ACQUITTAL of the Greatest President in our History Donald J Trump! Democr… 5 hours ago

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (President Donald Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal by blasting opposition Democrats - Times of… https://t.co/OYeqZkMoBd 8 hours ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News WASHINGTON (WPRI) ─ Soon after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats re… https://t.co/eTX1BW8ddb 9 hours ago

petermanwell

Peter Manwell RT @Telegraph: ‘It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops … It was all b******t! Donald Trump basks in impeachment acquittal glory… 9 hours ago

DonAliKihot

Miroljub Prvulovic RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges at the White House, saying he ‘did nothing wrong.’ http… 10 hours ago

Dee75205773

just...DEE‼️ President Donald Trump Celebrates Acquittal And Rails Against Rivals | D... https://t.co/PkasmFRD0K via @YouTube 12 hours ago

LexiDaish

Alexis Daish RT @9NewsQueensland: Donald Trump is slamming the impeachment process as "evil and corrupt", as he celebrates his acquittal on all charges.… 13 hours ago

