Donald Trump celebrates acquittal by blasting 'horrible, vicious' Democrats

Carter RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump apologized to his family for having to go through a ‘phony, rotten deal,’ in a speech celebrating his a… 1 hour ago Randall Kochanski RT @kat2020maga: TIME TO PARTY 🎊🎉👏🏻 America celebrates the TOTAL ACQUITTAL of the Greatest President in our History Donald J Trump! Democr… 5 hours ago Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (President Donald Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal by blasting opposition Democrats - Times of… https://t.co/OYeqZkMoBd 8 hours ago WHO-HD Ch. 13 News WASHINGTON (WPRI) ─ Soon after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats re… https://t.co/eTX1BW8ddb 9 hours ago Peter Manwell RT @Telegraph: ‘It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops … It was all b******t! Donald Trump basks in impeachment acquittal glory… 9 hours ago Miroljub Prvulovic RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges at the White House, saying he ‘did nothing wrong.’ http… 10 hours ago just...DEE‼️ President Donald Trump Celebrates Acquittal And Rails Against Rivals | D... https://t.co/PkasmFRD0K via @YouTube 12 hours ago Alexis Daish RT @9NewsQueensland: Donald Trump is slamming the impeachment process as "evil and corrupt", as he celebrates his acquittal on all charges.… 13 hours ago