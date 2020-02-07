Global  

China announces probe into whistleblower doctor's death

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
*Beijing:* China's anti-graft watchdog on Friday launched a probe into the death of a whistleblower doctor who was reprimanded by police for spreading 'rumours' about the Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China that has claimed over 637 lives, amid an outpouring of global grief and anger over his death. China's ruling Communist...
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry

China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry 01:50

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities [Video]Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7). Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor’s death puts a face on China’s deepening coronavirus crisis

WUHAN, China — More than 700 people have died. Tens of thousands are infected. Millions are living under lockdown, and the government has sought to silence...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Chinese citizens are furious at the death of the whistleblower doctor censored for talking about the coronavirus. His mother said she couldn't even say goodbye.

Chinese citizens are furious at the death of the whistleblower doctor censored for talking about the coronavirus. His mother said she couldn't even say goodbye.· The death of a doctor who was censored for sounding the alarm about the Wuhan coronavirus has enraged Chinese citizens. · Chinese social media was filled...
Business Insider Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche Welle

