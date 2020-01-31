Global  

Massive surge in coronavirus cases as China mourns death of whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Massive surge in coronavirus cases as China mourns death of whistleblower Dr Li WenliangThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now hurtling toward the 40,000 mark, while 86 more patients have died since yesterday.There has been another staggering rise in the number of coronavirus cases, with 34,842 confirmed...
News video: China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry

China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry 01:50

 China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities [Video]Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7). Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: China death toll reaches 258, Air India flight carrying 324 Indians lands in Delhi

A day after the WHO on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus, China reported 2000 more cases and 45 new fatalities. Italy became...
DNA

Number of coronavirus cases in China rises over 9,800: ambassador

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has risen over 9,800, the country's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said on Friday.
Reuters

MarkVernica

Mark vernica. Massive surge in coronavirus cases as China mourns death of whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang, via @nzherald https://t.co/GvCII02yWG 34 minutes ago

visualplague

Visual Plague/ Global War Against the Rat BREAKING: Another massive surge of #2019nCoV #coronavirus cases reported in Hubei: 1921 new cases and 45 new deaths… https://t.co/51f1sEGhdw 6 days ago

abwrld

Abhimanyu Bansal RT @visualplague: BREAKING: Another massive surge of #2019nCoV #coronavirus cases and deaths in Hubei Province: 1347 new cases and 45 new d… 1 week ago

visualplague

Visual Plague/ Global War Against the Rat BREAKING: Another massive surge of #2019nCoV #coronavirus cases and deaths in Hubei Province: 1347 new cases and 45… https://t.co/cB1YGWWtNp 1 week ago

