Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds

Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others was almost out of blinding clouds when he suddenly plunged and crashed into a Southern California hillside, investigators and aviation experts indicated. Ara Zobayan had told air traffic control he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday. Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Friday provided more information about the public memorial that will be held later this month for her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a Calabasas..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him

Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him· A helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant wasn't equipped with a warning system that would tell the pilot if he was flying too close to land. · But even...
Business Insider Also reported by •TMZ.comNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

This is how Sonam Kapoor paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday paid tribute to famous basketball player Kobe Bryant, a week after he lost his life along with his daughter, in a helicopter...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds https://t.co/5DOs4npJye 4 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "Kobe Bryant Helicopter Had Nearly Cleared Blinding Clouds" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/JAfWLogxpS 9 minutes ago

1tweetybird

1tweetybird RT @THR: The pilot of the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others was almost out of blinding clouds when he suddenl… 13 minutes ago

abhikhabartak

abhikhabartak Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds https://t.co/nEtkGj6JHT https://t.co/3wzVinr5Kw 15 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds | The China Post https://t.co/ZYr2QqO5mU 22 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Kobe Bryant Helicopter Had Nearly Cleared Blinding Clouds - https://t.co/olxjxSxeP5 37 minutes ago

FloydBustillos

Floyd Bustillos "Kobe Bryant Helicopter Had Nearly Cleared Blinding Clouds" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/MynpV4B5hz 39 minutes ago

PlantLifeHewo

Bob Hope "Kobe Bryant Helicopter Had Nearly Cleared Blinding Clouds" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/LU4M8e0o85 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.