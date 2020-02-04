Former Pimco CEO gets 9 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

BOSTON — Most of the parents charged in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal were accused of paying to cheat on admissions exams or bribing coaches to get one child into college, or perhaps two. But prosecutors said that Douglas Hodge, retired chief executive of bond giant Pimco, was in a different class, paying hundreds […] 👓 View full article

