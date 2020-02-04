Global  

Former Pimco CEO gets 9 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
BOSTON — Most of the parents charged in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal were accused of paying to cheat on admissions exams or bribing coaches to get one child into college, or perhaps two. But prosecutors said that Douglas Hodge, retired chief executive of bond giant Pimco, was in a different class, paying hundreds […]
Credit: OK Magazine
News video: REELZ Details How Con-Artists Cheated The System In ‘Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal’

REELZ Details How Con-Artists Cheated The System In ‘Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal’ 00:58

 REELZ exposes the truth about how con-artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February 8th at 8ET / PT. Bribery. Wire taps. Million dollar fraud. The college admissions scandal is an...

Former CEO gets 9 months in college admissions scandal

Prosecutors said Hodge paid $850,000 to get four of his children into Georgetown and USC.
