Overnight brawl in Kazakhstan leads to deaths: president

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A brawl and a series of clashes in several villages in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province have left a number of people dead and wounded, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday, without providing any numbers.
