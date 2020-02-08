Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Heavy rains cause flooding, accidents on Joburg roads

News24.com | Heavy rains cause flooding, accidents on Joburg roads

News24 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Downpours have resulted in flooding, road closures and accidents on Johannesburg roads.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South

Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South 00:35

 Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

PA Live Extra: SAFER ON THE ROADS- STEVE & SUSAN OWINGS- Nov [Video]PA Live Extra: SAFER ON THE ROADS- STEVE & SUSAN OWINGS- Nov

EACH YEAR, MORE THAN 1,000 PEOPLE ARE KILLED AND MORE THAN 25,000 PEOPLE ARE INJURED IN ACCIDENTS CAUSED BY SPEEDING TRACTOR TRAILERS. STEVE & SUSAN OWINGS, WHO CO-FOUNDED ROAD SAFE AMERICA, LOST..

Credit: WBREPublished

River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK [Video]River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK

The River Irwell in Lancashire in the UK burst its banks on Sunday (February 9th) flooding a nearby road and forcing cars to turn back. Storm Ciara is blasting the UK and Ireland with gale-force..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Accidents on Joburg Roads

[News24Wire] Heavy downpours on Saturday morning have caused flooding, road closures and accidents on Johannesburg roads.
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.