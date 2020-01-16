Global  

Facebook, Twitter refuse to take down edited Nancy Pelosi video

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Twitter and Facebook said it didn't violate their policies.
Nancy 'The Ripper' Pelosi Tears Up Trump Speech After Handshake Snub [Video]Nancy 'The Ripper' Pelosi Tears Up Trump Speech After Handshake Snub

The animosity between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Trump are at an all time high.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:34Published

Nancy Pelosi: Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Shameful’ [Video]Nancy Pelosi: Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Shameful’

House Speaker Nancy Pelos says she believes Facebook doesn’t “care about the truth,” is complicit in “misleading the American people” and only wants “tax cuts and no antitrust action..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:32Published


Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Union video: 'What planet are you living on?' (FB, TWTR)

Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Union video: 'What planet are you living on?' (FB, TWTR)· Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff got into a heated exchange with a Facebook rep on Twitter over whether a video posted by President Donald Trump...
Business Insider

Trump celebrates, Pelosi fumes as Facebook and Twitter refuse to take down altered video

Facebook, Twitter refuse to remove Trump video that makes it appear that Nancy Pelosi ripped up speech when president was saluting a Tuskegee airman.
USATODAY.com


