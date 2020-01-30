Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: An American Dies of the Virus in Wuhan, China

NYTimes.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
It appeared to be the first death of a United States citizen from the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: How the Wuhan virus is impacting airlines and car manufacturers

How the Wuhan virus is impacting airlines and car manufacturers 01:25

 As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies.

Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C. [Video]Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C.

Officials from D.C. speak about rising Wuhan Coronavirus concerns as American evacuees return from China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 48:51Published

Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear [Video]Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear

Despite concerns about the spread of the virus, a mass Unification Church wedding has gone ahead in South Korea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: What do people in Brighton think?

CORONAVIRUS is now reported to have killed more than 500 people. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, and nearly 4,000 new cases were confirmed in the country...
The Argus

Two anti-HIV drugs could be used to cure the Wuhan coronavirus

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, scientists are turning to anti-viral HIV drugs in their search for a cure. The deadly virus started in Wuhan,...
PinkNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

DCCajun

DC Cajun U.S. citizen who had coronavirus dies in China — first American to die from the illness https://t.co/4jb52lBqBt 28 seconds ago

techray3

Ray Jones Coronavirus Live Updates: An American Dies of the Virus in Wuhan, China https://t.co/8rZEdlRcUd #coronavirus 5 minutes ago

pszczepanski

Pat Szczepanski RT @cahulaan: First American and Japanese deaths reported in coronavirus epidemic: The death toll in China has risen to 723, with the bigge… 5 minutes ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant Coronavirus Live Updates: An American Dies of the Virus in Wuhan, China https://t.co/GJxRVh8786 7 minutes ago

sequoia2001

chuck_m. 🙊 RT @PostWorld: First American and Japanese deaths reported in coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/8nhNIwYlu8 14 minutes ago

PostWorld

Post World First American and Japanese deaths reported in coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/8nhNIwYlu8 16 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick First American and Japanese deaths reported in coronavirus epidemic: The death toll in China has risen to 723, with… https://t.co/P1JbcwSvBf 21 minutes ago

ThomasEBrown3

Thomas E. Brown @realDonaldTrump @SenCapito Trump not once mentioned the Coronavirus at the national prayer breakfast, he made the… https://t.co/A6uOrbk5AT 34 minutes ago

