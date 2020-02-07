Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In advance of the first primary, the candidates twisted the facts on gun manufacturers,



The post FactChecking the New Hampshire Democratic Debate appeared first on FactCheck.org. In advance of the first primary, the candidates twisted the facts on gun manufacturers, health care , Iraq, Iran and military spending.The post FactChecking the New Hampshire Democratic Debate appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

