Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes

Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes

Al Jazeera Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Officials said clashes and group fights between residents took place in the Kordai district of Jambyl region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Overnight brawl in Kazakhstan leaves 8 dead, scores wounded

A brawl and a series of clashes in several villages in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province have left eight people dead and scores wounded, Interior Minister...
Reuters


Tweets about this

mahmudbello62

Mahmoud Bello RT @AJENews: Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/HQHj0TrNqZ https://t.co/XmkaVl1ZZx 5 minutes ago

moviegeekjn

John A. Nesbit Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes @AJENews https://t.co/OPa0vkUGIh 1 hour ago

mikenov

Michael Novakhov Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes ... kazakhstan - Google Search https://t.co/rLRDNu90gA 1 hour ago

nicosuavehh

nico phillips 👊🏽👊 Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/WQvhArc9c8 1 hour ago

YourDailyCurse

elalege Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes @AJENews https://t.co/m8DBtAAMZc 2 hours ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/FVCt9axeDE 2 hours ago

dfrankenhuis

David Frankenhuis Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes @AJENews https://t.co/LHwpf7Vz1K 2 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Eight die, dozens wounded in southern Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/kBtrwY5dmK https://t.co/njYUznKZEe 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.