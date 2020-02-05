News24.com | Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals

Global  

Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals

Saturday, 8 February 2020
Hong Kong began enforcing a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China, a dramatic escalation of its bid to stop the deadly new coronavirus from spreading.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong quarantines visitors from China

 Hong Kong to impose a 14-day quarantine on all visitors from China as it battles to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong residents 'panic buy' toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to the filmer of the clip, days of "panic buying" have..

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from mainland China

All arrivals, including foreigners, face 14 days of quarantine in the bid to halt a viral outbreak.
BBC News

Hong Kong imposes quarantine on mainland China arrivals 

Fear ripples through Asian financial centre following first death from virus 
FT.com


