News24.com | Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals

Recent related videos from verified sources Hong Kong residents "panic buy" toilet paper amid coronavirus fears Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. According to the filmer of the clip, days of "panic buying" have.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:55Published 8 hours ago Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:12Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from mainland China All arrivals, including foreigners, face 14 days of quarantine in the bid to halt a viral outbreak.

BBC News 3 days ago



Hong Kong imposes quarantine on mainland China arrivals Fear ripples through Asian financial centre following first death from virus

FT.com 3 days ago





