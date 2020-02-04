Global  

France's ice-sports chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal in figure skating

France 24 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The under-fire president of France’s ice skating federation Didier Gailhaguet resigned on Saturday over a damaging sex abuse scandal.  
French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet resigned from his position on Saturday amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating.
Reuters

French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

PARIS (AP) — The long-serving head of France’s skating federation resigned Saturday amid suspicions that he covered up for a coach accused of rape and sexual...
Seattle Times


