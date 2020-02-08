Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Montaigne to represent Australia at Eurovision 2020

Montaigne to represent Australia at Eurovision 2020

SBS Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Pop singer Montaigne has won the chance to travel to the Netherlands for a chance at Eurovision glory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

readsector

readsector Montaigne is chosen to represent Australia at the Eurovision song contest 2020 https://t.co/IiY7tNUi8J https://t.co/jxSocnwe0Y 2 minutes ago

2chungo

¢hung 🌴 #Eurovision #aus // Montaigne will represent Australia at Eurovision 2020 #AusDecides https://t.co/qcQezhslDo 3 minutes ago

HalliwellRose

rose - proud australian ARMY💜stay, starlight RT @escxtra: 🇦🇺 Montaigne will represent Australia at #Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam! #ausdecides https://t.co/Anq2kxJ4Ho https://t.co/q009y… 4 minutes ago

ramadanbes

Ramadan 🇦🇱 RT @SBSNews: .@actualmontaigne has won the chance to travel to the Netherlands for a chance at Eurovision glory. #AustraliaDecides #Eurovis… 5 minutes ago

stavvy72

Voula (Lady V)🥳🎉🍾💞😎🌸🌼🌺🌻🌹🌷🌈🌞💞 "Montaigne will represent Australia at Eurovision 2020" Beautiful! That was my pick to win 👏👏 #AusDecides https://t.co/qbIaKvPqOJ 9 minutes ago

EXYZ14

EXYZ Montaigne is chosen to represent Australia at the Eurovision song contest 2020 https://t.co/pp5p3FE151 https://t.co/aY5ow6bQvH 9 minutes ago

John_Vidovich

John Vidovich RT @smh: Breaking: Jessica Cerro, aka Montaigne, will represent Australia at the 65th annual Eurovision song contest | @BroedeCarmody https… 10 minutes ago

jennifermacey

Jennifer Macey RT @tvtonightau: #Montaigne to represent Australia at #Eurovision 2020! #SBSEurovision https://t.co/BuPrI36zfJ https://t.co/5WS8hCYHF4 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.