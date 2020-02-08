Global  

Soldier Kills Several in Thailand Shooting Rampage, Police Say

Saturday, 8 February 2020
The soldier shot a superior officer and injured others at a military base, the authorities said. Local news reports said he then killed others at a mall.
News video: Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead 05:41

 Gunman identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma stole army vehicle and also posted photos of himself in full gear.

Soldier shoots 'many people' in Thailand rampage, police say

A Thai soldier has shot and killed at least 10 people in the northeast of the country, local police say.
Independent

Several killed in Thai soldier shooting rampage

Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot multiple people on Saturday, killing more than 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall.
France 24

iRaviMishra

Indian Jones RT @the_hindu: A #Thailand soldier killed many people on Saturday in a livestreamed mass shooting across several locations in Bangkok. He u… 6 minutes ago

sangaintnogood

엣𝕩𝕩𝕩 RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: Thai soldier kills several people in mass shooting in northeastern Thailand https://t.co/kfTYHvUIx8 https://t.co/M… 6 minutes ago

PioneerCampGrp

Pioneer Camp Group Soldier Kills Several in Thailand Shooting Spree, Police Say https://t.co/wntinygRPv https://t.co/HKtQUv7uv1 15 minutes ago

chaiyasan_ptw

Chaiyasan Patanawithayapalert RT @abcnews: Soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage at mall in Thailand https://t.co/ahQv9hKo3m 28 minutes ago

