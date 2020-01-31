Global  

Several killed in Thai soldier shooting rampage

France 24 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot multiple people on Saturday, killing more than 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall.
News video: Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead 05:41

 Gunman identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma stole army vehicle and also posted photos of himself in full gear.

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage [Video]Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand. Lauren Anthony reports.

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say several casualties

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say several casualtiesLocal media said that several people had been killed. ;
Jerusalem Post

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage; 20 dead

A Thai soldier gunned down at least 20 people in an attack which he shared on Facebook, emergency services said Saturday, in an ongoing mass shooting which...
IndiaTimes

