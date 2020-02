Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

An American has died of coronavirus in Wuhan, China. It's the first reported case of a U.S. citizen dying from the pneumonia-like illness. We don't have a lot of information about the American who died, but the New York Times reports it was a 60-year-old woman with "underlying health conditions." Mainland China