Thailand Shooting: Soldier Kills At Least 20 In Shooting Rampage

NPR Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
More than 21 others were wounded in the attack, which was livestreamed on the suspect's social media. Police have identified the suspect as a junior officer but say he remains at large.
News video: Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

 A Thai soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand. Lauren Anthony reports.

Thailand shooting: What we know [Video]Thailand shooting: What we know

A soldier has killed dozens of people in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima

Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall [Video]Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall

Terrified families dive for cover under shop barriers and sprint out of a shopping mall during a mass shooting in Thailand on Saturday (February 8). The killer, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma,..

Thailand mass shooting: soldier livestreams rampage which leaves 10 dead


At least 12 killed after soldier opens fire in shopping centre in Thailand

At least 12 killed after soldier opens fire in shopping centre in ThailandThe Thai soldier opened fire on the shopping centre in the city of Korat, north of Bangkok At least 12 people have been killed and ‘many’ have been injured...
