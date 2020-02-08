Global  

Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, posting messages on Facebook during the attack, and was holed up in a shopping mall nine hours after he first struck, authorities said.
News video: Thai soldier kills at least 17 in gun rampage streamed on Facebook

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in gun rampage streamed on Facebook 00:40

 Thai soldier kills at least 17 in gun rampage streamed on Facebook

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published


Thailand: Soldier kills at least 21 in mass shooting; shot dead by security forces

A Thai soldier killed at least 21 people on after he went on a shooting spree at a mall in northeastern Thailand on Saturday.
DNA Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaBBC News

Hunt continues for soldier who killed 25

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A soldier who killed 25 people in an hours-long shooting rampage remained holed up inside a shopping mall on Sunday morning with an unknown...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •WorldNewsBBC News

