Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

News24.com | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

News24 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February ?8? draw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest draw

Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest drawThe winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the Lotto jackpot is £3.8m tonight
Wales Online

News24.com | Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, February 12 draw.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hendrik05989397

Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player One Daily Lotto player is laughing all to the… https://t.co/Ja916S408q 6 days ago

Hendrik05989397

Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers… https://t.co/fdLzl0mKuv 6 days ago

DJMAOSH3

DJ MA-OSH🇿🇦 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player: One Daily Lotto player is laughing all to the wa… 1 week ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player: One Daily Lotto player is laughing all to th… https://t.co/4RsmyjIvhV 1 week ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results https://t.co/vY9KPNSs71 1 week ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus number… https://t.co/vXadtc5171 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.