Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > First American dies of coronavirus, raising questions about U.S. response

First American dies of coronavirus, raising questions about U.S. response

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
SHANGHAI — A U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, American officials said on Saturday. It was the first known American death from the illness, and was likely to add to diplomatic friction over Beijing’s response to the epidemic. The death is also certain to raise questions over whether the Trump administration and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China 00:32

 BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak. While the vast majority of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Becoming A Parent Has Changed Jason Bigg's Approach To Acting [Video]Becoming A Parent Has Changed Jason Bigg's Approach To Acting

Actor Jason Biggs, who played Larry on Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," discusses how the dramedy series was his first foreay into drama after his iconic comedic career with "American Pie." BUILD..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:20Published

Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak [Video]Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak

TAIWAN — Taiwan has drawn from lessons learned during the SARS epidemic to mount an effective and immediate response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, using three major steps. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus on Saturday, as the epidemic looked set to pass the death toll from the SARS...
Japan Today

American dies of coronavirus in China; infections spread to French ski resort

A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

redwingschic

mary sassin RT @waltsimsjr: First American dies from coronavirus https://t.co/6rNvmUnoaJ via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

JoshuaLiu1618

LemonT柠檬红茶-文宁(续杯) RT @freezerohedge: "If You Are Angry, Stand Up": Beijing Scrambles To Tamp Down Unrest As Furious Chinese Take To Social Media | #FreeZeroH… 3 minutes ago

hope_tree2010

Hope Tree 🇮🇳 60-Year-Old US Man First Foreigner To Die Of Coronavirus In China https://t.co/tisZectQXT 5 minutes ago

ShababN4

Shabab N 60-Year-Old US Man First Foreigner To Die Of Coronavirus In China https://t.co/uwYR29KLm8 https://t.co/yMeyvWj6we 7 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille First American Dies of Coronavirus, Raising Questions About U.S. Response - The New York Times https://t.co/WmmqzlaEdq via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago

kaykaypop52

Kaykaypop¹²⁷ RT @freddie1999: #Coronavirus Deaths Hit 806, Surpassing Total From 2003 #SARS Outbreak | Zero Hedge https://t.co/LN7JDyVVCc #nCov2019 #PRC… 8 minutes ago

freddie1999

Sam Pye #Coronavirus Deaths Hit 806, Surpassing Total From 2003 #SARS Outbreak | Zero Hedge https://t.co/LN7JDyVVCc… https://t.co/idodTW12HL 9 minutes ago

reg1776

Mickey Coronavirus Deaths Hit 806, Surpassing Total From 2003 SARS Outbreak | Zero Hedge https://t.co/aJpD2D2rFW 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.