Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature

Newsy Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature. Antarctica may have just hit an all-time record high temperature of 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists at Argentina's Esperanza research station in Antarctica reported the record-breaking heat on Thursday. It's important to note: the record reflects the temperature at a single location, not the entire...
News video: Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature

Antarctica May Have Just Hit An All-Time Record High Temperature

 The verification process could take up to nine months.

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature. The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous..

Welp, it looks like Antarctica broke its temperature record

Globally, high-temperature records are absolutely dominating low-temperature records. Now, an Argentinian research station just observed Antarctica's warmest...
Mashable

Record high temperature of more than 18C recorded for Antarctica

The continent of Antarctica has experienced its hottest temperature on record, with a research station provisionally recording 18.3C (64.94F)
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

RmeadMead

Richard Mead RT @eachus: @TIME Let's just completely neglect to mention that: 1) The melting regions have geothermal sources underneath them. 2) BOTH… 1 hour ago

EllenCa78112564

Ellen Caroline @RavenKahne @realDonaldTrump exactly, and few understand what that really means..they never left. they just changed… https://t.co/vq05FjpAcL 2 hours ago

NeilSul70388398

Neil Sullivan @LukeMonroe1 @IlhanMN There's no mention of any all time low temperature records, is there? There have been many br… https://t.co/tYU0GQKAln 8 hours ago

martini_ultra

Martini Ultra RT @eachus: Let's just completely neglect to mention that: 1) The melting regions have geothermal sources underneath them. 2) BOTH bases… 13 hours ago

nanashimai12

nanas 🐧 RT @E_Hunyadi: "For the first time #NSFfunded researchers have discovered just how enormous the Adélie penguin 🐧 colony is (more than 1.5 m… 20 hours ago

Tenth_SW

TF6M I just saw that Antarctica registered its hottest temperature ever of 65 degrees and I am worried we don't have eno… https://t.co/S3JU9NQN0e 21 hours ago

eachus

Lonny Eachus Let's just completely neglect to mention that: 1) The melting regions have geothermal sources underneath them. 2)… https://t.co/WB5d2GvEjP 1 day ago

eachus

Lonny Eachus @TIME Let's just completely neglect to mention that: 1) The melting regions have geothermal sources underneath the… https://t.co/1iQMyLtNXC 1 day ago

