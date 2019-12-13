Azeri president moves to modernize parliament with snap election



Recent related videos from verified sources Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election Taiwan's public reacted with a mix of excitement and disappointment on Sunday morning, after incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's government won another four-year term by a landslide, and her Democratic.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published on January 12, 2020 Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader. The socialist leader made the announcement on Friday. after the Labour Party lost a number of seats to the Conservatives in the U.K. General Election... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:00Published on December 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Azeri president moves to modernise parliament with snap election Azerbaijan holds a snap parliamentary election on Sunday, seen as the next step by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and create a younger, more dynamic...

Reuters India 1 day ago



Azeri ruling party says it believes it has won election Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party said it believed it had won a snap parliamentary election on Sunday.

Reuters 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this