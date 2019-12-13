Global  

Azeri president moves to modernize parliament with snap election

Saturday, 8 February 2020
Azerbaijan holds a snap parliamentary election on Sunday, seen as the next step by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and create a younger, more dynamic parliament to push forward economic reforms.
