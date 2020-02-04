First American citizen dies of coronavirus in China
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () The number of people stricken by the deadly coronavirus is rising rapidly. More than 720 people have died, all but one in China. Worldwide, nearly 35,000 people have been infected. And the first American has died from the virus, a 60-year-old who had been hospitalized in Wuhan, China. Debora Patta reports.
BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak. While the vast majority of...