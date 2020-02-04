Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > First American citizen dies of coronavirus in China

First American citizen dies of coronavirus in China

CBS News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The number of people stricken by the deadly coronavirus is rising rapidly. More than 720 people have died, all but one in China. Worldwide, nearly 35,000 people have been infected. And the first American has died from the virus, a 60-year-old who had been hospitalized in Wuhan, China. Debora Patta reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China 00:33

 BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak. While the vast majority of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan [Video]China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan

A 60-year old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China's Wuhan on Feb. 6, a U.S. embassy spokesman in Beijing said on...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters IndiaJerusalem PostZee NewsMarketWatch

Colombia first Latin American country to run coronavirus tests - government

Colombia is the first country in Latin America able to do its own diagnostic tests for the fast-spreading coronavirus, a flu-like virus which has killed more...
Reuters


Tweets about this

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun A U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, American officials said on Saturday. It was the first kno… https://t.co/Xb7ElTS2ty 3 seconds ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime First #American citizen #dies of coronavirus in #China - Feb 8 @ 7:40 PM ET https://t.co/OCRDqh1QAf 31 seconds ago

RezaPasdar

Reza Pasdar First American Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/6KCoIb4OrD https://t.co/LFM2g9dVcs 2 minutes ago

Counterpointsp1

Counterpointspecies RT @StockBoardAsset: #Coronavirus Deaths Hit 806, Surpassing Total From 2003 SARS Outbreak https://t.co/avHREOHuY8 3 minutes ago

SecretNews

Infinite Unknown Coronavirus Deaths Hit 806, Surpassing Total From 2003 SARS Outbreak And it only took 29 days...… https://t.co/pCs1Rv6b8F 3 minutes ago

janasee35

Jane RT @DallasClaude: Let’s make this pandemic a matter of prayer! The international impact may cause many to consider their mortality! ⁦@ToddT… 4 minutes ago

Supermanyao

LL.yao RT @freezerohedge: "If You Are Angry, Stand Up": Beijing Scrambles To Tamp Down Unrest As Furious Chinese Take To Social Media | #FreeZeroH… 7 minutes ago

organickitty1

Organic Kitty The lab created CoronaVirus from a W.H.O. funded lab is more deadly than SARS. https://t.co/fXgIYNTuwT canadian wai… https://t.co/wgXIOe5eIt 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.