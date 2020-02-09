Bot world's Zubin Mehta

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Bot world's Zubin MehtaA Humanoid music conductor wowed listeners at a performance in Sharjah, when it effortlessly guided a symphony orchestra's players through Keiichiro Shibuya's opera, Scary Beauty. The robot, Android Alter 3, gesticulated with its arms, bounced up and down and rotated, during the performance. What's more, it even sang every now...
