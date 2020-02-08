Global  

Mass shooter killed in northeast Thailand: minister

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Security forces on Sunday shot dead the mass shooter who went on a rampage in northeastern Thailand that left at least 21 people dead, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.
News video: Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall

Moment families dive for cover as gunman enters Thai shopping mall 00:30

 Terrified families dive for cover under shop barriers and sprint out of a shopping mall during a mass shooting in Thailand on Saturday (February 8). The killer, Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 20 people and injured 40 others during a rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern...

Locals rush to donate blood for survivors of Thailand shopping mall shooting [Video]Locals rush to donate blood for survivors of Thailand shopping mall shooting

Kind locals flock to a hospital in Thailand to donate blood for survivors of a mass shooting in the country. At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire in Nakhon..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage [Video]At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage

A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


