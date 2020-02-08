Mass shooter killed in northeast Thailand: minister

Kind locals flock to a hospital in Thailand to donate blood for survivors of a mass shooting in the country. At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire in Nakhon..

At least 20 dead after Thai soldier goes on gun rampage A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular..