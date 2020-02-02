Sinn Fein's surge in the Irish election leaves three parties tied: exit poll
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Support for left-wing Irish nationalists Sinn Fein surged in an election on Saturday, leaving it tied with the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but unlikely to emerge with the highest number of seats, an exit poll showed.
If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature demand for a united Ireland that will have put them on the brink of power. Emer McCarthy reports.
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein passed the governing Fine Gael party to draw level at the top of an opinion poll a week before an election that looks set to be a...