Sinn Fein's surge in the Irish election leaves three parties tied: exit poll

France 24 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Support for left-wing Irish nationalists Sinn Fein surged in an election on Saturday, leaving it tied with the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but unlikely to emerge with the highest number of seats, an exit poll showed.
News video: Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls

Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls 03:11

 If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature demand for a united Ireland that will have put them on the brink of power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Discontent lifts Irish nationalists Sinn Fein to verge of power

If Irish nationalists Sinn Fein turn their national opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough on Saturday, it will be healthcare and housing not...
Reuters

Sinn Fein draw level atop opinion poll days from Irish election

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein passed the governing Fine Gael party to draw level at the top of an opinion poll a week before an election that looks set to be a...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSydney Morning Herald

