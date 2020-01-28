Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea – USGS

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea – USGS

Reuters India Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has struck 122 km (75 miles) south of Kokopo in Papua New Guinea, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Earthquake in Cayman Islands shakes groceries off shelf [Video]Earthquake in Cayman Islands shakes groceries off shelf

This earthquake was hard to "bottle" up. Watch the ground-shaking moment a 7.7-magnitude quake in the Cayman Islands knocked everything off the shelf in the beer and wine section of this grocery store.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica [Video]Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. http://bit.ly/3aSorsH

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS


RIA Nov.

Papua New Guinea students among Wuhan evacuees to be quarantined in New Zealand

Papua New Guinea students among Wuhan evacuees to be quarantined in New ZealandMore than a dozen tertiary students from Papua New Guinea are among evacuees on the emergency flight out of Wuhan today and will be quarantined in New Zealand on...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea: USGS https://t.co/fA9qzdVwId 9 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS: The epicentre of the earthquake is lo… https://t.co/nvyunX0YsY 23 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea – USGS https://t.co/XfOAlekHKF 29 minutes ago

twiiit_sam

Sαмα∂нαη Ƙнαη∂αgℓє 🅙 RT @dimapurtoday: Magnitude: 4.8 #earthquake strikes 35 km South East of #Bongaigaon, #Assam, Time: 6:17pm IST. Updates awaited. https://t… 16 hours ago

dimapurtoday

Dimapur Today Magnitude: 4.8 #earthquake strikes 35 km South East of #Bongaigaon, #Assam, Time: 6:17pm IST. Updates awaited. https://t.co/ThRved3gBG 18 hours ago

UnexploredA

Unexplored Assam Magnitude: 4.8 #earthquake strikes 35 km South East of #Bongaigaon, #Assam, Time: 6:17pm IST. Updates awaited. https://t.co/Qbcmfh5JG3 18 hours ago

StewienKevin

Kevin Stewien Israel,What you have to know scientists do not know! This was warned of by Kevin Stewien 2004! Do not fear death… https://t.co/n8JlQQ9QUu 3 days ago

Malxazichelidz1

Malxazichelidze RT @BreakingNews: Powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica at a depth of 10 kilometers, USGS says.… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.