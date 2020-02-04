Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak?

What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak?

CBC.ca Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
China’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak by quarantining millions are unprecedented. But experts say if they fail, the global ramifications could be catastrophic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe

Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe 02:28

 Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe

Recent related videos from verified sources

First American Confirmed Dead From Coronavirus In China [Video]First American Confirmed Dead From Coronavirus In China

The U.S. embassy in Beijing confirmed the American citizen's death.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:07Published

None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]None Of Your Business: Trade Fairs Abruptly Close In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed. According to Reuters, the cancellations are in response to the spread of the China coronavirus. The shuttered..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vatican donates face masks to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Vatican City, Feb 4, 2020 / 09:44 am (CNA).- The Vatican has donated hundreds of thousands of face masks to China to help limit the spread of coronavirus, which...
CNA Also reported by •PR Newswire AsiabizjournalsReutersMacRumours.comSeattlePI.comCBS NewsCBC.caJust Jared

Tianyun International Prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Outbreak, Ensure Staff Safety and Contribute to the Fight Against the Epidemic

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock...
ACN Newswire Also reported by •PR Newswire Asia

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kevinslation

Kevin RT @CBCHealth: What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak? https://t.co/z830RgK6cd https://t.co/FxmHrdYMkg 14 minutes ago

RandomArguments

RandomNews What if #China fails to contain the #coronavirus #outbreak? https://t.co/CQ3vvx3s45 #OpEd #publichealth 1 hour ago

yojudenz

Jude ✝️🦅🗽🇺🇸I STAND WITH TRUMP🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 RT @emilia_suze: UN is now using coronavirus as a fundraising tool. Disgusting What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak?… 2 hours ago

Willy55771616

Dezmon RT @kinsellawarren: What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak? | CBC News https://t.co/DfPS53rooi 2 hours ago

lawlpopz

GameAppCentral What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak? https://t.co/DEZuCljXcc 2 hours ago

ITDarkTiaLight

Turn on the lights RT @dkreative1: What if Canada fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak? Because news from China has been alarming for weeks, but only no… 2 hours ago

ReenaIn00375845

Reena Insan RT @cbcnewsbc: What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak? https://t.co/nOwcoPfWMe https://t.co/Un9okoZxAs 3 hours ago

NGWAIYEEANDREA1

NG WAI YEE ANDREA Ⓥ🌱 🎗♻️🏳️‍🌈 🌎🇭🇰 🍎 RT @ROSMARINXXX: What if China fails to contain the #coronavirus outbreak? https://t.co/j4XjLetwOc 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.