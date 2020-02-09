Coronavirus death toll in China exceeds 800, overtaking global SARS fatalities
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 800 in mainland China on Sunday, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be “stabilising”.
AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..
*Beijing:* The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak soared to 722 on Saturday, as Hong Kong imposed a mandatory quarantine on mainland arrivals to block... Mid-Day Also reported by •France 24 •CTV News
