Coronavirus death toll in China exceeds 800, overtaking global SARS fatalities

France 24 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 800 in mainland China on Sunday, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be “stabilising”.
Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

 The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Coronavirus death toll exceeds SARS

Coronavirus has now killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Duration: 03:27

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..

Duration: 01:56


Coronavirus death toll surpasses numbers killed during SARS outbreak

Coronavirus death toll surpasses numbers killed during SARS outbreakThe death toll from coronavirus has surpassed the number of fatalities during 2003's SARS epidemic.The Washington Post reports that officials have recorded more...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •DNA•Zee News•Hindu•CBC.ca•Jerusalem Post•France 24•Mid-Day•CTV News

Deadliest day for coronavirus as mainland China records 86 fatalities

*Beijing:* The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak soared to 722 on Saturday, as Hong Kong imposed a mandatory quarantine on mainland arrivals to block...
Mid-Day Also reported by •France 24•CTV News

